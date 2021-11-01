Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Monday in the capital Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao.

His Excellency Mohamed Abdirizak stressed that his ministry will provide facilities for the new Chinese ambassador to perform his duties in a manner that enhances the strength of relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, noting the importance of raising this relationship to a new high level of partnership and cooperation in the economic, commercial, agricultural, educational, health and energy fields.





In turn, the Chinese ambassador affirmed his country's keenness to enhance its deep and long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation with Somalia in various aspects and push it to broader horizons for the benefit of the two peoples, expressing his confidence in raising Chinese contributions to Somalia to achieve stability and development.