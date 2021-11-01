English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its fifth weekly lecture on strategic communication skills Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections

Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia

Monday November 01, 2021 - 19:21:53
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
141
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, received on Monday in the capital Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Mr. Fei Shengchao.
His Excellency Mohamed Abdirizak stressed that his ministry will provide facilities for the new Chinese ambassador to perform his duties in a manner that enhances the strength of relations between the two countries and the two friendly peoples, noting the importance of raising this relationship to a new high level of partnership and cooperation in the economic, commercial, agricultural, educational, health and energy fields.

In turn, the Chinese ambassador affirmed his country's keenness to enhance its deep and long-standing bilateral relations and cooperation with Somalia in various aspects and push it to broader horizons for the benefit of the two peoples, expressing his confidence in raising Chinese contributions to Somalia to achieve stability and development.

Related Items

Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation
Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation
Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president
Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia

Leave a comment