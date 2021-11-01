English Somali
Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president

Monday November 01, 2021
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia has sent condolences to the friendly Republic of Korea on the passing of its former President Mr. Roh Tae-woo.
The condolence note from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia went on to say:

"Please accept the sincerest and deepest heartfelt condolences & sympathies from the Government of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Government and People of the friendly Republic of Korea upon the passing of your President Mr. Roh Tae-woo."

"The Ministry of  has further the honor to convey through you that the thoughts of the Government & People of the Federal Republic of Somalia are with the Government & People, of the friendly Republic of Korea in your  loss and bereavement."

"In these difficult days of your national grief of the passing of your former leader may the nation of the Republic of Korea gain comfort, sustenance, strength from the unity of its people's collect sorrow."

