Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its fifth weekly lecture on strategic communication skills

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation organized, on Wednesday (October 27), its fifth weekly lecture on "Strategic communication skills in today's digital age" which was delivered by Dr. Hodan Osman Abdi, in the presence of the Institute's Director, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu).

The lecture focused on improving communication skills and digital services in addition to reading and writing skills, as digital technology has a role in enabling the development of skills for an interconnected world.





The lecture witnessed a presentation of a set of complexities of designing and developing digital skills at the level of public policy to bridge the gap between challenge and opportunity.