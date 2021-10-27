Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit

Kigali (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud, participated, on Tuesday (26 October), in the meeting of foreign ministers of the EU-AU, held in the Rwandan capital Kigali, to exchange views on strengthening partnership and cooperation between the African Union and the European Union.

The EU-AU Ministerial Meeting, which is the second of its kind since January 2019, conducted an assessment of the progress made since the fifth summit of the EU-AU held in Abidjan, November 29-30, 2017, and discussed several agendas, including the the response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, building resilience, investing in the digital and green transitions, peace, security and global governance, migration and mobility, education, science, technology and skills development.





The ministers outlined the most important priorities, opportunities and common challenges for the agenda ahead of the Sixth EU-AU Summit, to be held in Brussels in early 2022.





On the sidelines of the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Somalia, HE Mohamed Abdirizak , met with some of his counterparts, including Uganda Hon. Gen. Abubaker Jeje ODONGO, South Sudan HE Mayiik Ayii Deng, Morocco HE Nasser Bourita, the Swedish Minister for international development cooperation HE Per Olsson Fridh and the Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, and they discussed strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation and issues of Security and the course of the parliamentary and presidential elections in Somalia.