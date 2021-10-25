English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections Sudanese PM, officials arrested by military forces: ministry Facebook dithered in curbing divisive user content in India Terrorist explosion rocks the capital Kampala: Ugandan President Israel plans to build 1,355 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank Swedish Minister: Afghanistan's economy is on the verge of collapse Ukraine sees new record high in COVID 19 deaths Turkey to declare 10 ambassadors including the United States, France and Germany persona non grata for "meddling" Turkish judiciary Weekly lectures at the Diplomatic Institute benefited 120 MFA employees: Abdiwali Fadilatahu Somalia and Serbia agreed on trade cooperation Taliban relies on technocrats to save Afghanistan's economy from the brink

Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials

Monday October 25, 2021 - 17:03:12
Spotlight
0 Comments
139
Staff Reporter
Antonio Guterres
Antonio Guterres
WASHINGTON (Reuters +) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday called for the immediate release of Sudan's prime minister and all other officials after the Sudan military seized power in the nation.
"I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok & all other officials must be released immediately. There must be full respect for the constitutional charter to protect the hard-won political transition. The UN will continue to stand with the people of Sudan," Guterres wrote on Twitter.

Related Items

File photo shows Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (5th L, front) and members of his cabinet posing for a group photo following a swearing-in ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Sept. 8, 2019. (File Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)
Sudanese PM, officials arrested by military forces: ministry
SJS calls on the government to give journalists access to the election talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken
US accuses Iranian officials of being involved in gross human rights violations
On Women's Day, UN calls for strengthening the political participation of Somali women
Women's Day: SJS calls for equal opportunity for women journalists in Somalia

Leave a comment