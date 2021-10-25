English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its fifth weekly lecture on strategic communication skills Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections

Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections

Monday October 25, 2021 - 14:46:56
World News
0 Comments
234
Staff Reporter
Imad Al-Sayah (R, Rear), the head of Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC), speaks during a press conference in Tripoli, Libya, on Oct. 24, 2021. Libya's High National Elections Commission on Sunday announced a plan for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
Imad Al-Sayah (R, Rear), the head of Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC), speaks during a press conference in Tripoli, Libya, on Oct. 24, 2021. Libya's High National Elections Commission on Sunday announced a plan for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
TRIPOLI (Xinhua + Diplomat.so) - Libya's High National Elections Commission (HNEC) on Sunday announced a plan for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.
According to the plan, the polling day for the first round of the presidential elections is determined in the Commissioner's proposal that is approved by the House of Representatives (parliament), Imad Al-Sayah, the head of HNEC, told a press conference in the capital Tripoli.

The second round of the presidential elections will be held simultaneously with the parliamentary elections, Al-Sayah said.

"The Commissioner will announce the results of both electoral processes simultaneously upon completion," he added.

Al-Sayah also said the recommendation forms will be uploaded in advance on the official website of the HNEC "to give enough time for candidates to prepare and submit them as soon as the nomination begins."

The total number of registered Libyan voters, both at home and abroad, is 2,865,624, according to the HNEC.

The UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, ending years of political division in the North African country.

The new authority's main task is to prepare for the general elections to be held on Dec. 24 this year, as endorsed by the LPDF.

Related Items

Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit
Israel plans to build 1,355 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank
180 Somali journalists receive United Nations-backed training on reporting elections
Arab League pledges financial support for Somali elections
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the August Jobs Report at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 3, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Joe Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow

Leave a comment