Sudanese PM, officials arrested by military forces: ministry

Monday October 25, 2021 - 14:39:06
Staff Reporter
File photo shows Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (5th L, front) and members of his cabinet posing for a group photo following a swearing-in ceremony in Khartoum, Sudan, on Sept. 8, 2019. (File Photo by Mohamed Khidir/Xinhua)
KHARTOUM (Xinhua + Diplomat.so) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the Transitional Sovereignty Council's civilian component and several ministers have been arrested by joint military forces, Sudan's Ministry of Information and Communications said Monday.
"Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a message from his house arrest, asks Sudanese to hold on to peace and occupy streets to defend their revolution," the ministry said on its Facebook account.

"Internet service cut off mobile phone networks, and bridges closed by military forces," it said. "The joint military forces storm the radio and television headquarters in Omdurman, and detain a number of employees."

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the tensions between the military and their civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.

Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, which was established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government. 

