Sudanese PM, officials arrested by military forces: ministry

"Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, in a message from his house arrest, asks Sudanese to hold on to peace and occupy streets to defend their revolution," the ministry said on its Facebook account.

"Internet service cut off mobile phone networks, and bridges closed by military forces," it said. "The joint military forces storm the radio and television headquarters in Omdurman, and detain a number of employees."





Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on Sept. 21, the tensions between the military and their civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.





Sudan is ruled amid a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, which was established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.