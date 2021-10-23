English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Senior Taliban commander among dead in hospital attack Foreign Minister discusses with the Kenyan Ambassador to Somalia the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Chargé d'Affairs of the US Embassy in Somalia strengthening relations and cooperation Foreign Minister discusses with the Turkish Ambassador the strengthening of bilateral cooperation Foreign Minister receives a copy of the credentials of the new Chinese ambassador to Somalia Somalia sent condolences to Korea on the death of its former president United States calls on the TPLF to withdraw its forces from the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia Somalia is deeply concerned about the mass arrests of Somalis in Zambia Somali Diplomatic Institute organizes its fifth weekly lecture on strategic communication skills Somalia participates in Kigali in the second preparatory ministerial meeting for the upcoming EU-AU summit Antonio Guterres calls for immediate release of Sudan's officials Libya announces plan for upcoming presidential, parliamentary elections

Ukraine sees new record high in COVID 19 deaths

Saturday October 23, 2021 - 17:24:28
World News
0 Comments
297
Staff Reporter
Medical staff members push a cart out of the COVID-19 infection department in a city clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities on Thursday reported over 22,000 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Medical staff members push a cart out of the COVID-19 infection department in a city clinic in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. Coronavirus infections and deaths in Ukraine have surged to all-time highs amid a laggard pace of vaccination, which is one of the lowest in Europe. Ukrainian authorities on Thursday reported over 22,000 new confirmed infections and 546 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest numbers since the start of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
KYIV, Ukraine (AP + Diplomat.so) — Ukraine's coronavirus infections and deaths reached all-time highs for a second straight day Friday, in a growing challenge for the country with one of Europe's lowest shares of vaccinated people.
Ukrainian health authorities reported 23,785 new confirmed infections and 614 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Authorities in the capital, Kyiv, shut schools for two weeks starting Friday, and similar measures were ordered in other areas with high contagion levels.

Authorities have blamed surging infections on a sluggish pace of vaccination in the nation of 41 million. Ukrainians can freely choose between Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but only about 15% of the population is fully vaccinated, Europe’s lowest level after Armenia.

Overall, the country has registered over 2.7 million infections and about 63,000 deaths.

The steep rise in contagion has prompted the government to tighten restrictions. Starting Thursday, proof of vaccination or a negative test is required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses.

In Rivne, 300 kilometers (190 miles) west of Kyiv, the city hospital is swamped with COVID-19 patients and doctors say the situation is worse than during the wave of infections early in the pandemic that severely strained the health system.

"The ... course of the disease is certainly more severe and more aggressive than last year. The patients have become younger,” said Valentyn Koroliuk, head of the hospital’s intensive-care unit. "Unfortunately, those patients who are in our department are not vaccinated.”

Lilia Serdiuk, 61, is fighting COVID-19 and regretting that she did heed calls to get vaccinated.

"I didn’t believe it, I didn’t even want to watch the news,” she told The Associated Press as she lay on her back in a narrow bed. "This disease exists and it is very terrible. I wish all people would listen to the news and the recommendations of doctors.”

The hospital is near capacity and doctors worry the wave of patients will grow.

"What if there are even more patients? What if we don’t have enough oxygen? This is constant stress,” said doctor Tetiana Pasichnyk.

A black market for counterfeit vaccination certificates has blossomed amid the restrictions, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy chaired a meeting earlier this week on ways of combating the illegal practice.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky said police have opened 800 criminal cases concerning the use of such certificates, adding that the ministry deployed 100 mobile units to track down their holders, who would face severe punishment.

He said that a former lawmaker, Nadiya Savchenko, produced a fake proof of vaccination as she returned to Ukraine Friday.

Police said they suspect workers at 15 hospitals across the country of involvement in issuing false vaccination certificates.

To encourage vaccination, authorities have started offering shots in shopping malls. As infections soared, skeptical attitudes began to change and a record number of more than 270,000 people received vaccines over the past 24 hours.

Related Items

FILE - In this April 1, 2021, file photo, vials of COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese Sinopharm are seen in the office of general practitioner Gyorgy Teleki in Taplanszentkereszt, Hungary. A new study suggests that a Sinopharm vaccine offers poor protection from COVID-19 among the elderly, raising questions for dozens of countries that have given the Chinese company's shots to their most vulnerable populations. (Istvan Filep/MTI via AP, File)
Chinese COVID shot may offer elderly poor protection
A road sign directs traffic towards the Nord Stream 2 gas line landfall facility entrance in Lubmin, Germany, Sept. 10, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
Germany warns Russia, supports Ukraine in US deal over pipeline
Streets in central Sydney were near deserted on Monday
Third wave of Covid-19 hits Australia
An Indian nurse prepares to administer a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a woman as others wait their turn in Bengaluru, India, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. India has the second-highest coronavirus caseload after the U.S. with more than 25 million confirmed infections. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
India records the world's largest daily death toll of the Coronavirus
Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan
Tanzania's new president to review COVID-19 policies

Leave a comment