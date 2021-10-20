English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Weekly lectures at the Diplomatic Institute benefited 120 MFA employees: Abdiwali Fadilatahu

Wednesday October 20, 2021 - 23:41:32
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Director of the Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Abdiwali Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), said that the Institute has organized four weekly lectures since September 29, which have benefited 120 new employees of the Foreign Ministry to raise the level of their ability and professional competence to develop their work performance for the better.
The Diplomatic Institute held its weekly lectures on every Wednesday of the week, and organized its first weekly lecture on September 29 on the topic of "Diplomatic Conduct and Work” and then on October 6 on the topic of "Somali traditional leadership”, followed by October 13 on the topic of "Communication strategy and diplomacy” and today also October 20 on the topic "The dangers and harms of propaganda” .

Mr. Abdiwali Fadilatahu highlighted that the Diplomatic Institute will revitalize its work as an academy in the near future to provide effective linguistic, political and security programs in Somali diplomacy and international relations, including a postgraduate diploma as well as a master's degree.

He added that the weekly lectures offered by the institute will be delivered by high-level speakers, diplomats, policy makers, researchers and university professors. Speakers will shed light on the most pressing global issues in diplomacy and international relations.

