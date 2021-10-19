English Somali
Somalia and Serbia agreed on trade cooperation

Tuesday October 19, 2021 - 13:45:19
Business
Staff Reporter
Belgrade (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications of the Republic of Serbia, H.E. Ms. Tatjana Matić , received in Belgrade her counterpart, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Khalifa Abdi Omar.
In the conversation, Ms. Tatjana Matić reminded of the rich history of relations between Serbia and Somalia, and referred to the successful cooperation between the two countries in the Non-Aligned Movement and mutual interest of the two friendly nations. 

At that time, the two Ministers had underlined to develop economic cooperation and business opportunities for the the two business communities. 

On this occasion, Ms. Tatjana expressed satisfaction and happiness with the reopening of the Somali embassy in Belgrade, expressing the expectation that it will contribute to the intensification and improvement of business and economic cooperation, especially in areas such as education, trade, agriculture and the ICT industry.

