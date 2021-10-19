English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Weekly lectures at the Diplomatic Institute benefited 120 MFA employees: Abdiwali Fadilatahu Somalia and Serbia agreed on trade cooperation Taliban relies on technocrats to save Afghanistan's economy from the brink North Korea fires ballistic missile: South's military State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Somalia Son of ex-Somali political aide held over UK lawmaker stabbing Somali Foreign Ministry puts its final touches on the national diaspora policy 180 Somali journalists receive United Nations-backed training on reporting elections Somali ambassador to Belgium hands over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the EU Ambassador to Somalia State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the WFP resident representative in Somalia Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work

State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Somalia

Tuesday October 19, 2021 - 00:07:19
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
189
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, received on Monday in the capital Mogadishu a copy of the credentials of H.E. Mr. Per Lindgärde, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to the Federal Republic of Somalia.
During the meeting, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the new Swedish ambassador, noting the distinguished relations between Somalia and Sweden, wishing him success in performing his duties to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

For his part, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden expressed his happiness at representing his country in Somalia and praised the relations and cooperation between the two countries, stressing that he will make every effort to develop these relations to meet the common aspirations between the two friendly countries and peoples.

Related Items

Somalia and Serbia agreed on trade cooperation
Somali Foreign Ministry puts its final touches on the national diaspora policy
Somali ambassador to Belgium hands over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry
State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the EU Ambassador to Somalia
State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the WFP resident representative in Somalia

Leave a comment