English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
180 Somali journalists receive United Nations-backed training on reporting elections Somali ambassador to Belgium hands over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the EU Ambassador to Somalia State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the WFP resident representative in Somalia Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work NUSOJ joins the rest of the world in marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information Somalia's new ambassador to Tanzania presents her credentials to President Samia Suluhu Veteran Diplomat Runs Office of Somali Foreign Minister Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of Somalia to Serbia presents his credentials to the Foreign Minister Islamic State kills 16 Nigerian soldiers in ambush Arab League pledges financial support for Somali elections Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan

Somali ambassador to Belgium hands over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry

Friday October 08, 2021 - 13:24:01
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
259
Staff Reporter
Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, H.E. Mr. Yonis Yassin Hashi, handed over, on Thursday, in the capital, Brussels, a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olivier Belle, in preparation for submission to His Majesty King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium.
The Chief of Protocol at the Belgian Foreign Ministry wished the new Somali ambassador constant success in performing his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.

Related Items

180 Somali journalists receive United Nations-backed training on reporting elections
State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the EU Ambassador to Somalia
State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the WFP resident representative in Somalia
Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work
Somalia's new ambassador to Tanzania presents her credentials to President Samia Suluhu

Leave a comment