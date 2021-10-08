Somali ambassador to Belgium hands over a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry

Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Kingdom of Belgium and the European Union, H.E. Mr. Yonis Yassin Hashi, handed over, on Thursday, in the capital, Brussels, a copy of his credentials to the Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Olivier Belle, in preparation for submission to His Majesty King Philippe of the Kingdom of Belgium.

The Chief of Protocol at the Belgian Foreign Ministry wished the new Somali ambassador constant success in performing his duties, assuring him of providing all support to advance the bilateral relations between the two countries to closer cooperation in various fields.