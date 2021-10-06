State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the EU Ambassador to Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, received, on Wednesday, in the capital, Mogadishu, a copy of the credentials of H.E. Ms. Tiina Intelmann as the new ambassador of the European Union to the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Mr. Balal Cusman referred to the distinguished level reached by the Somali-European relations, stressing the Somali side's keenness to strengthen the strategic partnership with the European Union. He also noted the need to increase the volume of aid and development projects for Somalia and expand the areas of partnership in politics, security and the economy.





His Excellency the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed his ministry's readiness to provide all support to Ambassador Tiina Intelmann to perform her delegated mission with full achievement and commendable success.





For her part, Ambassador Tiina Intelmann expressed her joy at representing the European Union in Somalia as a wonderful, beautiful country and a people with high ambition, stressing her determination to further advance the distinguished Somali-European partnership and continue to support the efforts made by the Federal Government of Somalia to establish security, stability and reconciliation and to confront economic and social development challenges.