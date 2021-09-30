Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held, on Wednesday, a weekly lecture on "Diplomatic Conduct and Work" attended by the Director of the Institute, Mr. Abdiweli Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), and the Lecturer, Abdi Shire Warsame.

Mr. Abdiweli Fadilatahu said that the institute will host every Wednesday a lecturer from Somali universities, whether governmental or private, to give a lecture at the Diplomatic Institute to upgrade the level of study from training to lectures, seminars and open discussions to prepare research studies with political and security dimensions.