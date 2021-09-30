English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work NUSOJ joins the rest of the world in marking the International Day for Universal Access to Information Somalia's new ambassador to Tanzania presents her credentials to President Samia Suluhu Veteran Diplomat Runs Office of Somali Foreign Minister Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of Somalia to Serbia presents his credentials to the Foreign Minister Islamic State kills 16 Nigerian soldiers in ambush Arab League pledges financial support for Somali elections Strong typhoon increases in force as it heads toward Taiwan Ethiopia: Tigray forces killed 120 civilians in village in Amhara World wary of Taliban government as Afghans urge action on rights and economy President Joe Biden to outline plan to curb coronavirus Delta variant as cases grow Taliban announces a new government as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan

Somali Diplomatic Institute holds a lecture on conduct and diplomatic work

Thursday September 30, 2021 - 20:46:24
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
162
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Diplomatic Institute at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held, on Wednesday, a weekly lecture on "Diplomatic Conduct and Work" attended by the Director of the Institute, Mr. Abdiweli Hassan Hussein (Fadilatahu), and the Lecturer, Abdi Shire Warsame.
Mr. Abdiweli Fadilatahu said that the institute will host every Wednesday a lecturer from Somali universities, whether governmental or private, to give a lecture at the Diplomatic Institute to upgrade the level of study from training to lectures, seminars and open discussions to prepare research studies with political and security dimensions.

Related Items

Somalia's new ambassador to Tanzania presents her credentials to President Samia Suluhu
Abdullahi Dool Mohamed
Veteran Diplomat Runs Office of Somali Foreign Minister
Chargé d'Affairs of the Embassy of Somalia to Serbia presents his credentials to the Foreign Minister
Arab League pledges financial support for Somali elections
Somali Foreign Minister bids farewell to the outgoing EU ambassador

Leave a comment