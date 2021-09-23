English Somali
Veteran Diplomat Runs Office of Somali Foreign Minister

Thursday September 23, 2021 - 00:48:39
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Veteran Somali diplomat Abdullahi Dool Mohamed assumed, on Wednesday, the duties of the office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation as Chief of Staff from his predecessor, Abdullahi Ali Yusuf, who was appointed as First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the United Nations in New York.


Abdullahi Dool is a skilled politician, wisest in writing and analysis, and a seasoned diplomat with extensive knowledge in bilateral and multilateral affairs.

