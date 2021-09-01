Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs receives a copy of the credentials of the Tanzanian ambassador

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, received, on Tuesday, in the capital, Mogadishu, a copy of the credentials of the Ambassador of the United Republic of Tanzania to the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. John Stephen Simbachawene.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the new Tanzanian ambassador, wishing him success in performing his duties and strengthening relations between the two countries, stressing that the Somali-Tanzanian relations are historical and ancient friendship relations.





For his part, Ambassador John Stephen affirmed the depth of friendship between Somalia and Tanzania and expressed his aspiration to work for the development and expansion of these relations in areas of common interests.