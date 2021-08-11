English Somali
DG of Protocol at the Foreign Ministry receives the credentials of the UNHCR representative

Wednesday August 11, 2021 - 23:36:35
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Adv. Hersi Haji Olosow, received today in his office at the Ministry the credentials of the representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Somalia, Mr. Magatte Guisse.
During the meeting, they discussed the issue of migrants and refugees, in addition to the plans and programs of the Commission in Somalia, especially with regard to assisting the displaced in the various regions.

Hersi Olosow praised the support provided by the High Commissioner, stressing the provision of the necessary facilities to the UNHCR to ensure the success of its humanitarian efforts.

In turn, the UNHCR representative expressed his aspiration to strengthen the role of UNHCR in Somalia, which will contribute to improving the humanitarian status of refugees and displaced persons alike.

