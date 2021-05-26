new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia held its fourth meeting today to expedite its duties following the Commission's 4 May election. The meeting discussed the Commission's Regulations, Code of Conduct, and the six-month Strategic Action Plan as well as the anti-corruption public awareness strategy.

The Chairman of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Mohamed Hussein Hamud briefed the Commissioners on the Commission’s achievements and the plans ahead.





"It is a victory for us that the Commission has achieved an important milestone in advancing its work with special consideration on the public’s growing need to tackle corruption and any kind of misconduct," Dr. Hamud said.





The chairman reiterated that the Commission has moved with speed to prepare all relevant information specific to tackling corruption which will make it easier for the public to understand the work, duties and powers of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission in accordance with Law No. 12 of 2019 under which Commission was established.





Finally, the Chairman of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Hamud, concluded the meeting by pledging that the Commission will discharge its duties in a transparent, fair and honest manner.





The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is an independent public institution, elected its officials on 4 May, 2021, is currently in the process of preparing contact points including public telephone and emails for the Somali public to report improper conduct and corruption.