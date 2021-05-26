English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the British ambassador bilateral relations US suspends security assistance to Mali and takes measures against political and military leaders The local transition monitoring committee expresses its concern about the situation in Mali Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain more than 500 displaced people in Tigray Statement by UN Envoy James Swan to the UNSC on the situation in Somalia AMISOM: Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again Mali's transitional president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers SJS calls on the government to give journalists access to the election talks Somali ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of the credentials to the Protocol Chief Ethiopia regrets the US restrictions and refuses to interfere in its affairs

new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active

Wednesday May 26, 2021 - 23:37:06
The Insider
0 Comments
220
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia held its fourth meeting today to expedite its duties following the Commission's 4 May election. The meeting discussed the Commission's Regulations, Code of Conduct, and the six-month Strategic Action Plan as well as the anti-corruption public awareness strategy.
The Chairman of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Mohamed Hussein Hamud briefed the Commissioners on the Commission’s achievements and the plans ahead.

"It is a victory for us that the Commission has achieved an important milestone in advancing its work with special consideration on the public’s growing need to tackle corruption and any kind of misconduct," Dr. Hamud said.

The chairman reiterated that the Commission has moved with speed to prepare all relevant information specific to tackling corruption which will make it easier for the public to understand the work, duties and powers of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission in accordance with Law No. 12 of 2019 under which Commission was established.

Finally, the Chairman of the Independent Anti-Corruption Commission, Dr. Hamud, concluded the meeting by pledging that the Commission will discharge its duties in a transparent, fair and honest manner.

The Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is an independent public institution, elected its officials on 4 May, 2021, is currently in the process of preparing contact points including public telephone and emails for the Somali public to report improper conduct and corruption.

Related Items

James Swan
Statement by UN Envoy James Swan to the UNSC on the situation in Somalia
Somali Foreign Minister Mohamed Abdirizak meets in Addis Ababa on May 20 with Amb. Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, to discuss security and political issues.
AU expresses its regret at the decision of Somalia to reject the appointment of John Mahama
Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine
Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza
State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia

Leave a comment