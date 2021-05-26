Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the British ambassador bilateral relations

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, on Wednesday, received in the capital Mogadishu, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Ms. Kate Foster, and discussed with her the historical friendship between the two countries and the path of bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it in various fields.

During the meeting, a number of political and security files were discussed, as well as issues on the regional and international arenas of common interest.