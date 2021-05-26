English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the British ambassador bilateral relations US suspends security assistance to Mali and takes measures against political and military leaders The local transition monitoring committee expresses its concern about the situation in Mali Eritrean and Ethiopian soldiers detain more than 500 displaced people in Tigray Statement by UN Envoy James Swan to the UNSC on the situation in Somalia AMISOM: Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day Mali's coup leader Assimi Goïta seizes power again Mali's transitional president and PM arrested by mutinous soldiers SJS calls on the government to give journalists access to the election talks Somali ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of the credentials to the Protocol Chief Ethiopia regrets the US restrictions and refuses to interfere in its affairs

Somali Foreign Minister discusses with the British ambassador bilateral relations

Wednesday May 26, 2021 - 23:23:50
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
211
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, on Wednesday, received in the capital Mogadishu, the United Kingdom's Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Ms. Kate Foster, and discussed with her the historical friendship between the two countries and the path of bilateral cooperation and ways to develop it in various fields.
During the meeting, a number of political and security files were discussed, as well as issues on the regional and international arenas of common interest.

Related Items

new Independent Anti-Corruption Commission of Somalia is getting active
James Swan
Statement by UN Envoy James Swan to the UNSC on the situation in Somalia
AMISOM: Ambassador Madeira statement on Africa Day
Somali ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of the credentials to the Protocol Chief
Somali Foreign Minister honors the outgoing Chinese ambassador

Leave a comment