US suspends security assistance to Mali and takes measures against political and military leaders

Washington (Diplomat.so) - The US State Department issued a press statement on the critical political and security situation in Mali, which took place the second coup in less than a year, and strongly condemned the arrest of civilian leaders in the transitional government.

The United States supported the joint statement issued on May 24 by the ECOWAS and the African Union, and this is the text:





The United States strongly condemns the detention of civilian leaders of Mali’s transition government. We support the May 24 joint statement of ECOWAS and the African Union, and we are working closely with the local transition monitoring committee and other international actors to seek the immediate and unconditional release of those detained and resumption of the civilian-led transition.





A democratic, civilian-led government presents the best opportunity to achieve security and prosperity in Mali and the wider Sahel region. The Malian transition government’s commitment to a civilian-led transition and democratic elections in 2022 set the stage for Mali’s continued engagement with international partners to advance democracy, human rights, peace, and security efforts. The events of May 24 put that progress at risk.





Following the August 2020 coup d’etat in Mali, the United States restricted assistance to the Government of Mali in accordance with provisions of the annual appropriations acts. We are now suspending security assistance that benefits the Malian Security and Defense Forces that we had continued previously pursuant to available authorities. The United States will also consider targeted measures against political and military leaders who impede Mali’s civilian-led transition to democratic governance.





We stand with the people of Mali in their aspirations to achieve democracy, peace, development, and respect for human rights.