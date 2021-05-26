English Somali
The local transition monitoring committee expresses its concern about the situation in Mali

Wednesday May 26, 2021 - 19:39:12
Malian soldiers patrol an airbase in Bamako, Mali, Jan. 16, 2013. (Marco Gualazzini/The New York Times)
Bamako (Diplomat.so) - The local transition monitoring committee, made up of ECOWAS, the African Union and MINUSMA, with members of the international community, including France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and the European Union, express its deep concern at the situation in Mali marked by the arrest of the President of the transition, the Prime Minister and some other authorities.
They strongly condemn the attempted coup that occurred following the publication of the decree appointing members of the government by the President of the transition on the proposal of the Prime Minister.

They demand the immediate and unconditional release of these authorities and stress that the military elements detaining them will be held personally responsible for their security.

They reaffirm their firm support for the transitional authorities and call for the transition to resume its course and be concluded on schedule. The international community rejects in advance any act imposed by coercion, including forced resignations.

They look forward to the visit from tomorrow of an ECOWAS delegation and call on all stakeholders to extend full cooperation to the ongoing efforts towards the immediate resumption of the normal course of the transition.

They stress that the reckless action carried out today carries with it the risk of weakening the mobilization of the international community in favor of Mali.

