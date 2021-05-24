English Somali
Somali Foreign Minister honors the outgoing Chinese ambassador

Monday May 24, 2021
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, on Monday honored H.E. Mr. Qin Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of the end of his service, at a reception held in the capital, Mogadishu.
The minister extended his thanks and gratitude to the outgoing Chinese ambassador for his great work in strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two friendly countries, Somalia and China, offering him souvenirs.

Somalia has long-standing historical ties and a growing strategic partnership with China.

