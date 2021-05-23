English Somali
Consultative conference on Somali elections kicks off

Sunday May 23, 2021 - 02:32:54
Local News
0 Comments
98
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The National Consultative Conference for Elections kicked off on Saturday in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, headed by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble, with the participation of five state presidents and the governor of Banadir.
The administration of Somaliland, which declared its independence unilaterally without any international or regional recognition, was absent from the consultative conference, but official representatives of this northwest region have a greater role in the electoral process, including Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohammed Gulaid (Khadar) and Senate Speaker Abdi Hashi Abdullahi.

The conference aims to lay the foundations for the implementation of the September 17 agreement regarding late parliamentary and presidential elections in November 2020 and February 2021.

