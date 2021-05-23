English Somali
Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine

Sunday May 23, 2021 - 01:29:52
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
97
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somalia on Saturday welcomed a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, in a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.
The ministry said in its statement that the Federal Government of Somalia welcomes the agreement reached for a ceasefire in Gaza, which came into effect at dawn on Friday May 21, and renews its position and firm support for the Palestinian cause, and stresses the need to establish an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.

