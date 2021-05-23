Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Federal Government of Somalia on Saturday condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza on May 17th.

A press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on this matter said that the Federal Government of Somalia condemns the Israeli occupation forces' targeting of the Qatar Red Crescent headquarters in the Gaza Strip with air strikes on Monday evening, May 17, which resulted in the killing and wounding of a number of innocent people and causing severe damage to Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetics, and this is considered an unjustified step and a flagrant violation of international law and moral and human values.