English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Consultative conference on Somali elections kicks off Kenya: Body of Somali-American engineer found after missing for days Morocco seeks clarifications from Spain about the visiting Polisario leader Thousands of people flee as volcanic erupts in eastern DRC Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia John Mahama withdraws acceptance as AU Envoy to Somalia International partners declare their support for the elections consultative conference EU adopts new humanitarian action in light of international challenges India records the world's largest daily death toll of the Coronavirus Bloody armed confrontations between HirShabelle security forces and militants in western Jowhar

State Minister for Foreign Affairs bids farewell to the Chinese ambassador to Somalia

Sunday May 23, 2021 - 00:39:49
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
82
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held, on Saturday, at its headquarters in the capital Mogadishu, a farewell ceremony for H.E. Mr. Qin Jian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, on the occasion of the end of his term.
During the ceremony, His Excellency Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, praised the outstanding efforts made by His Excellency the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia during his tenure in Somalia, which contributed to the development of cooperation relations between the two countries and upgrading them to broader horizons in a way that meets the common interests of both countries and the two friendly peoples.

For his part, H.E. Mr. Qin Jian expressed his deep thanks and appreciation to the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and to all officials in the Federal Republic of Somalia for the support and cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work, wishing Somalia continued progress and prosperity.

At the end of the ceremony, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation presented to His Excellency the outgoing Chinese ambassador in Somalia a souvenir on this occasion, wishing him all success in his future work.

Related Items

Somalia welcomes the ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine
Somalia condemns the Israeli attack on the Qatar Red Crescent building in Gaza
John Mahama
John Mahama withdraws acceptance as AU Envoy to Somalia
Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, commonly known by his nickname of Farmajo, attends the special assembly for abandoning the two-year extension of his presidential term at Villa Hargeisa in Mogadishu on May 1. AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
Don't blame me for delaying Somalia's elections
Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean

Leave a comment