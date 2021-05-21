International partners declare their support for the elections consultative conference

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - Somalia's international partners consider the upcoming Federal Government of Somalia – Federal Member States (FGS-FMS) summit in Mogadishu as a critical opportunity that must not be missed to advance peace and security in Somalia.

We commend Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for convening the summit and look forward to his continued leadership in the electoral process, including electoral security.





We welcome the commitment of all FMS leaders to participate in the summit without preconditions.





We call on all FGS and FMS leaders to make constructive compromises to reach agreement quickly, so that the country can swiftly organize elections based on the 17 September Agreement.





International partners in Somalia include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, European Union (EU), Finland, France, Germany, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Ireland, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russian Federation, Sudan, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, United States, and the United Nations.