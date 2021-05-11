English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
Latest News
Intense Israeli air strikes kill 42 Palestinians in Gaza Preparatory meetings for the National Consultation Conference begin in Mogadishu EU to deepen strategic relationship with the countries of the Horn of Africa Iran protests Iraq over raid on diplomatic site South Sudanese president appoints members of the transitional parliament Analyzing the struggle over the Nile River: The need for a new legal flexible agreement Hamas targets barrages of rockets in Jerusalem and its environs New EU rules adopted on goods and technologies Tunisia begins week of strict coronavirus measures Chinese rocket debris lands in Indian Ocean Ethiopia, World Bank Sign $ 200m Loan Agreement State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia aspects of joint cooperation

EU to deepen strategic relationship with the countries of the Horn of Africa

Tuesday May 11, 2021 - 00:23:17
Diplomat Memo
0 Comments
151
Staff Reporter
Brussels (Diplomat.so) - The Council today approved conclusions affirming the EU's commitment to give new impetus to its partnership with the Horn of Africa, and establishing a new strategy for the region.
A geo-strategic priority for the EU in Africa, the Horn of Africa region has undergone unprecedented developments over the last years and is now at a crossroads.

With this new strategy, EU’s intention is to further strengthen and deepen its strategic relationship and partnership with the Horn of Africa and its countries, notably with a view to reduce instability, promote democracy and sustainable growth.

The strategy will aim at reinforcing a joint approach to democracy and regional peace and security, revitalising multilateralism and the rules-based international order, strengthening commitment to social and human development, boosting post-COVID socio-economic recovery and trade and regional integration. The strategy also aims at strengthening the partnership with the broader region notably the Red Sea, the Western Indian Ocean and the Nile.

The cornerstones of the EU's engagement will be mutual accountability, whereby there is a common understanding of each partner's responsibilities, priorities and concrete objectives, and a Team Europe approach, which has shown that through collective action the EU is a solid partner of the region.

Related Items

State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia aspects of joint cooperation
Members of the Afar Special Forces clean their weapons next to a damaged house on the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 09, 2020. (AFP)
Eritrean forces participating in the Tigray war begin to withdraw
In this photo released by the Executive Yuan, rescue workers gather near one end of the train involved in a derailment near the Taroko Gorge area in Hualien, Taiwan on Friday, April 2, 2021. The train partially derailed in eastern Taiwan on Friday after colliding with an unmanned vehicle that had rolled down a hill, killing dozens. With the train still partly in a tunnel, survivors climbed out of windows and walked along the train's roof to reach safety after the country's deadliest railway disaster. (Executive Yuan via AP)
At least 51 people were killed in a train collision with a truck in Taiwan
COVID-19: Africa weak health systems and medical inequalities
President Denis Sassou Nguesso first rose to power in 1979 -- he has notched up a total of 36 years in office
Internet blackout as Congo votes, with Sassou Nguesso set to win

Leave a comment