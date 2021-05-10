South Sudanese president appoints members of the transitional parliament

Juba (Diplomat.so) - The President of the Republic of South Sudan, Salva Kiir Mayardit, issued today a republican decree appointing members of the Transitional National Legislative Council, in implementation of the clause to re-form the parliament in accordance with the peace agreement.

The decision to reconstitute parliament comes two days after a decision to dissolve the national and state legislatures, in preparation for their reconfiguration in accordance with the 2018 conflict settlement agreement.





The decision did not include the appointment of members of the Council of States, which was also dissolved on Saturday.





According to the decision broadcast on state television on Monday evening, President Salva Kiir appointed members of the national parliament from representatives of the parties to the peace agreement, which includes the government, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), the umbrella of the National Agenda parties and the Democratic Change Party.