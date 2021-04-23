English Somali
Hormuud Telecom
State Minister for Foreign Affairs discusses with the Chinese ambassador to Somalia aspects of joint cooperation

Friday April 23, 2021 - 00:55:00
Diplomat Memo
Staff Reporter
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, received on Thursday at his office in the ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Mr. Qin Jian, and discussed with him the strengthening of bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.
During the meeting, His Excellency Balal Cusman praised the level of historical relationship between Somalia and China, and affirmed his country's determination to strengthen bilateral cooperation, investment relations and partnership in areas of added value.

He thanked the Chinese good stances and their firm support in the institutions of the Federal Government of Somalia, noting that Somalia supports the one-China Principle and one-China Policy.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador affirmed that China respects the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Somalia. He also indicated his country's keenness to develop its relations and cooperation with Somalia to enhance partnership and coordinate international efforts and stances.

