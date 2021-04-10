State Minister for Foreign Affairs receives the credentials of the UNICEF representative

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) - The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, on Saturday received at his office in the ministry in the capital Mogadishu the credentials of the new UNICEF representative to Somalia, Dr. Mohamed Ayoya.

His Excellency Balal Cusman affirmed his readiness to provide facilities and coordination with all official authorities in the country to facilitate the implementation of UNICEF programs in all regions of Somalia.





For his part, the new representative of UNICEF expressed his happiness in his appointment as a representative to the Federal Republic of Somalia, stressing that he will do his utmost to strengthen coordination with the federal government to address the humanitarian situation and implement social service programs for childhood, motherhood, education and health.