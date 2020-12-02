State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, participated on Wednesday in the twenty-first Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union through a virtual platform, where the issue of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the status of implementation of the AU 2020 theme to silence guns were discussed.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the desire of Somalia and the peoples of the continent to implement the free trade zone for the possibility of exchanging goods and services between the countries of the African continent without any hindrance to reach economic integration with effective meaning as a new era of continental cooperation.

On March 22, 2018, Somalia signed two agreements in Kigali, Rwanda, including the African Continental Free Trade Area and Protocol on Free Movement of Persons.

