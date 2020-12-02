  • Custom Search
  • December 2020
    M T W T F S S
     123456
    78910111213
    14151617181920
    21222324252627
    28293031  
  • Photo of Milford Sound in New Zealand!
Home » SPOTLIGHT » State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council

State Minister for Foreign Affairs participates in the 21st Extraordinary Session of the AU Executive Council

By Tajuddin
In SPOTLIGHT
Dec 2nd, 2020
0 Comments
1714 Views
TWITTER

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Balal Mohamed Cusman, participated on Wednesday in the twenty-first Extraordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union through a virtual platform, where the issue of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the status of implementation of the AU 2020 theme to silence guns were discussed.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed the desire of Somalia and the peoples of the continent to implement the free trade zone for the possibility of exchanging goods and services between the countries of the African continent without any hindrance to reach economic integration with effective meaning as a new era of continental cooperation.

On March 22, 2018, Somalia signed two agreements in Kigali, Rwanda, including the African Continental Free Trade Area and Protocol on Free Movement of Persons.

TWITTER For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com

Comments are closed.

About us | Opinion | Advertise us | Partners | RSS | Privacy Policy | Contact us
Copyright: 2014 © Diplomat News Network, All Rights Reserved.