Somali Foreign Minister consults with the country’s ambassador to Kenya

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamed Abdirizak Mohamud Abubakar, met on Monday in his office at the ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Kenya, HE Mr. Mohamud Ahmed Nur “Tarsan”, with the intention of consulting on the Somali-Kenyan relations.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation directed his instructions to the ambassador to implement and follow up, while Ambassador Mohamud Tarsan briefed the minister on the latest developments.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recalled its ambassador in Nairobi on Sunday for consultations, while it informed the Kenyan ambassador to leave for his country, in response to the blatant Kenyan interference in the Somali affairs, especially in Jubaland.

