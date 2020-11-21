  • Custom Search
Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamud Siraji reformulates the organizational structure of the Foreign Ministry

Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamud Siraji reformulates the organizational structure of the Foreign Ministry

By Staff Reporter
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Nov 21st, 2020
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamud Abdullahi Siraji, chaired on Saturday the weekly meeting of the directors of the Ministry’s departments in the presence of His Excellency the Permanent Secretary, Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji , and the discussion took place on the issue of reshaping the organizational structure with the aim of developing performance and improving the work environment in a way that contributes to the effective implementation of tasks, the exercise of powers and the smooth decision-making.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Mohamud Abdullahi Siraji, said that the reorganization of the ministry’s organizational structure is in line with the vision of the Federal Government of Somalia under the leadership of His Excellency the Prime Minister, Mr. Mohamed Hussein Roble, to achieve the requirements of strategic goals that would control, integrate and harmonize work for the development of consular services and practical performance through efficient institutional building.

