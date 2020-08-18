  • Custom Search
Home » DIPLOMAT MEMO » Statement by the Federal Republic of Somalia on Taiwan’s violation of the territorial integrity of Somalia

Statement by the Federal Republic of Somalia on Taiwan’s violation of the territorial integrity of Somalia

By Tajuddin
In DIPLOMAT MEMO
Aug 18th, 2020
Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) –

The Federal Government of Somalia condemns Taiwan’s reckless attempts to  infringe on the Sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and violate its Territorial Integrity.

The Federal Government of Somalia repudiates such misguided endeavors that seek to sow discord and division among our people.

The Federal Republic of Somalia stands to protect its Sovereignty, the Unity of its People and its Territorial Integrity.

Somalia affirms its position of respect for the Principle of Sovereignty of States in accordance with the International Law and the Charters of the United Nations.

The Federal Government of Somalia therefore, calls on Taiwan to cease its misinformed ventures into any part of the territory of the Federal Republic of Somalia. These Principles are non-negotiable to the Federal Government of Somalia. 

The Federal Government of Somalia shall undertake necessary measures within international law to protect the country’s Unity, Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Political Independence.

