Prime Minister of Djibouti decorates Somali Ambassador with the highest insignia of the Republic.

Djibouti (Diplomat.so) – The new permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, received on Thursday the highest class of the Republic’s insignia by the Prime Minister of Djibouti His Excellency Mr. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, on the occasion of bidding farewell to the end of his tenure as Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Djibouti.

The insignia, the noblest Djiboutian award, was decorated with H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur in appreciation of the work he did throughout his tenure as the Somali Ambassador to Djibouti and his effort in support of the consolidation of the bonds of bilateral relations and joint cooperation between the two countries and two brotherly peoples.

Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji expressed his great appreciation to the President of the Republic of Djibouti, His Excellency Mr. Ismail Omar Guelleh, his Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, considering that this honor exceeds his person to extend to all who helped him in carrying out his duties in a way that contributes to supporting Somali-Djiboutian cooperation.

On June 18, Amb. Mohamed Haji received a certificate of appreciation from IGAD Executive Secretary, H.E. Dr Workneh Gebeyehu, for his regional role in peace, security and development.

