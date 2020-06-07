Somalia evacuated 1,374 citizens since the flights were suspended due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji welcomed on Saturday at Aden Abdulle International Airport in Mogadishu 128 Somali citizens who were evacuated from India after they were stuck for nearly two months due to the repercussions of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

The Federal Government of Somalia has evacuated from April 25 to today 6 June 1,374 Somali citizens from seven African and Asian countries due to the closure of international airports imposed by most of the countries of the world with the aim of curbing the outbreak of the Corona virus.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has succeeded in the evacuation of these Somali citizens stranded in Turkey, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Pakistan and India, after coordinating with the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation and the privately owned Somali Airlines companies to take them to their homes in Mogadishu, Hargeisa and Garowe.

The embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Turkey, led by Ambassador Jama Abdullahi Mohamed, evacuated 61 citizens on one flight from Istanbul on April 25.

The embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Kenya, led by Ambassador Mohamoud Ahmed Nur , has evacuated 268 citizens on three flights from Nairobi (May 21, number of evacuees 114), (May 28, number of evacuees 111) and (May 28, number of evacuees 43).

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, led by Ambassador Khadija Mohamed Almakhzoumi, evacuated 116 citizens on one flight from Islamabad on May 24.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of India, led by Ambassador Faduma Abdullahi Mohamud, evacuated 128 citizens on one flight from Hyderabad on June 6.

The embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia to the Republic of Uganda, led by the Chargé d’Affairs to the embassy, ​​Mr. Ali Mohamed Mohamud (Ali Agabarur), evacuated 84 citizens on one flight from Kampala on June 1.

The consulate general of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by the consul general Mr. Ilyas Sheikh Omar Abubakar, has facilitated the deportation procedures of 581 citizens on five flights paid by the Saudi government in addition to 50 evacuees citizens (May 29, number of deportees 132), (May 30, number of deportees 125), (May 31, number of deportees 126), (June 1, number of deportees 123) and (June 2, the number of deportees 75 plus 50 evacuees).

The consulate general of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, led by the consul general Mr. Omar Abdulaziz Nur, evacuated 86 citizens on one flight from Dubai on May 18.

