Somalia evacuated 114 of its citizens stranded in Kenya amid restrictions on air traffic in most countries of the world

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia officially started evacuating its citizens from abroad after waiting for a month or more due to the closure measures to combat Corona virus, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called upon the returnees to adhere to the instructions of the Ministry of Health and Social Care.

Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, announced on Thursday the evacuation of 114 Somali citizens who were stranded in Kenya and arrived safely at Adan Abdulle International Airport in the capital Mogadishu and General Mohamed Abshir Airport in Garowe, capital of Puntland State of Somalia.

The Somali embassies in Kenya, Turkey and Pakistan have worked hard in the evacuations of Somali citizens to return them to Somalia, as it was confirmed that they are free of the Corona virus before being transferred back to the homeland.

Since March 16, the Ministry of Health and Social Care has recorded 1,594 people infected with the Corona virus, including 204 recoveries and 61 deaths.

