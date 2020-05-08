Somalia receives the second shipment of medical aid from the Chinese government to combat the Corona virus

China provides medical aid to Somalia to combat the Coronavirus.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Somalia received on Thursday (May 7) the second shipment of government aid from the friendly People’s Republic of China in the framework of fighting against the Corona virus, which includes masks, gloves, sterilizers, test kits and protective clothing for medical personnel.

The Chinese government medical aid is part of the historical and friendly relations between the two countries, and it is expected that it will arrive at Aden Abdulle International Airport in the capital, Mogadishu, for other flights to bring in more important medical aid from the government and Jack Ma Foundation.

Since March 24, Somalia has received two medical supplies from the Ma Yun and Alibaba foundations, as well as two other medical assistance from the Chinese government.

China provides medical aid to Somalia to combat the Coronavirus.

Somalia extends its thanks and appreciation to the government and people of the People’s Republic of China for this humanitarian initiative to tackle the Corona pandemic, making every effort to provide these medical supplies to the health sector in all regions, to serve the people.

Since March 16, the Ministry of Health and Social Care has recorded 928 people infected with the Corona virus, including 106 recoveries and 44 deaths.

Related