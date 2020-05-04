Somalia receives the third shipment of Turkish medical aid to counter Covid-19

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Minister of Health and Social Care of the Federal Republic of Somalia, H.E. Dr. Fawziya Abikar Nur, on Monday received the third shipment of medical aid through two military cargo planes provided by the sisterly Republic of Turkey to support efforts to confront and contain the Coronavirus epidemic.

Somalia received medical supplies to help it tackle the Corona virus from the Turkish Red Crescent on April 17, the Turkish government on May 2, and also two shipments from the Turkish government and its institutions, including TİKA, on May 4.

The medical aid shipments bearing the slogan “There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness” were delivered today by Mr. Ozan PEKİN, Turkish Deputy Ambassador and Mr. Galip YILMAZ, TİKA program coordinator in Somalia, which included protective clothing with goggles, gloves, and face masks in addition to 100 ICU beds donated by TİKA.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, thanked and appreciated Turkey’s President, Government and People for their medical aid and their standing beside Somalia, stressing the depth of the eternal relations between the two countries and the two brotherly peoples.

Turkey has pledged to provide more medical assistance to Somalia as a conscious humanitarian campaign which has donated medical supplies in containing the Coronavirus pandemic to more than 57 countries.

