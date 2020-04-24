Hormuud Telecom Somalia donated $ 200,000 dollars in Ramadan Iftar project

Hormuud Telecom Somalia

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – Hormuud Telecom Somalia donated today in Mogadishu to the project “Break your brother” in the month of Ramadan with an amount of 200,000 US dollars as an initiative to provide breakfast to fasting people from poor families and internally displaced people with the aim of enhancing food security, in addition to contributing to providing iftar meals to public utility workers.

Chairmain of the Somali Chamber of Commerce, Eng. Abdikarim Mohamud Ali Gabaire, thanked the Hormuud Telecom Company for donating to the Iftar project, urging Somali companies and merchants to join and support the breakfast project with the financial sums to provide food baskets to a large number of fasting from poor low-income families.

