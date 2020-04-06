Somalia receives $ 100,000 as a financial contribution from IGAD to combat the Corona Virus. April 06, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.E. Amb. Mohamed Ali-Nur Haji, on Monday received a check in the amount of $ 100,000 from Mr. Jemal Ahmed, a senior liaison officer of the IGAD Office in Mogadishu, and that these financial contributions are a gesture of solidarity from the staff members of the regional organisation towards the Federal Republic of Somalia in its fight against the COVID-19.

IGAD have collected $ 700,000 in financial donation from its 430 active employees in various duty stations throughout the region as a way to indicate their willingness to participate in efforts to protect the IGAD citizens from the epidemic and show solidarity with the region, as the money has been distributed to all member states of the organization in equal installments.

On April 3, the Ministry of Health of the Federal Republic of Somalia announced that it had registered two new cases of coronavirus patients, raising the total to 7, where one of the patients had recovered, and there was no death as a result of the epidemic.

