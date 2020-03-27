  • Custom Search
UN in Somalia confirms that an employee of a commercial contractor has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus

Mar 27th, 2020
Somali medical services specialists

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The United Nations in Somalia confirms that an employee of a commercial contractor engaged by the United Nations has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The contractor has been in quarantine for eight days prior to diagnosis and medical professionals are interviewing the individual to trace contact with the individual.
 
The United Nations in Somalia takes the global COVID-19 pandemic seriously and, over the past weeks, has prepared operating, medical and support procedures for the possibility of such an incident occurring.  Our priorities are the care of the contractor and to prevent the further spread of the virus.
 
The UN, through the local office of the World Health Organization (WHO) has been working with the Somali authorities to prepare the country’s health systems to contain and mitigate any outbreak of the pandemic in Somalia.

