Foreign minister discusses political and security issues with the UN envoy to Somalia

FM Ahmed Awad received UNSRSG James Swan. March 25, 2020

Mogadishu, March 25, 2020 – The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad, received on Wednesday at his office in the Ministry in the capital Mogadishu, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General (SRSG) for Somalia, and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), Mr. James Swan, and discussed with him the Somali and UN partnership work and political, security and economic issues.

In their meeting, they discussed in depth the developments of national reconciliation and Somali political talks to make progress towards peace and harmony in holding elections in early 2021.

