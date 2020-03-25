  • Custom Search
  March 2020
Home » WORLD NEWS » Ethiopia to grant pardon for over 4,000 inmates over COVID-19

Ethiopia to grant pardon for over 4,000 inmates over COVID-19

By Staff Reporter
In WORLD NEWS
Mar 25th, 2020
Addis Ababa (Diplomat.so + FBC) – The Federal Attorney General announced that 4,010 inmates will be granted pardon to prevent spread of COVID-19 in prisons.

The decision was made after the President approved the list presented by the board of pardon, said Attorney General Adanech Abiebie.

Pardoned foreign nationals will be sent to their respective countries, she said.

The Council of Ministers yesterday passed a decision selected federal employees to work from home, effective from today.

Ethiopia has now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

