State Minister for Foreign Affairs praises the Chinese support for Somalia and for Africa as a whole

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, received on Sunday in Mogadishu the Ambassador of China, Qin Jian, and thanked him for the Chinese support to Somalia and Africa as a whole.

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, received on Sunday in Mogadishu, the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Mr. Qin Jian, and discussed with him the bilateral relations between the two countries and developments in containing and combating the deadly Corona virus.

During the meeting, they also discussed a number of aspects of cooperation in various fields and ways to enhance it in order to achieve the common interests of the Somali and Chinese peoples, in addition to developments in the situation on the regional and international arenas.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation thanked for the multiple Chinese support for Somalia and its governmental institutions, praising the humanitarian donation of medical materials from the Ma Yun and Alibaba foundations to the 54 countries of the African continent to curb the spread of the Corona virus.

Ma Yun and Alibaba foundations donated 100,000 masks , 1,000 protective clothing and other materials for each country in 54 African countries, and 20,000 test kits for each African country. The materials, consisting of 6 million masks, 1.1 million kits, 60,000 sets of protective clothing, 60,000 protective masks and other items, arrived today in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, to be transported to African countries starting tomorrow, Monday (March 23), as scheduled.

