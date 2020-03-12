Somalia signed as a “witness” to an agreement in which Italy will donate two million euros to the UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Somalia, Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair, signed today in Mogadishu as a “witness” to an agreement on the standard administrative arrangement between Italy and UNDP, as Italy donated two million euros. March 12, 2020

Mogadishu (Diplomat.so) – The State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdulkadir Ahmed-khair Abdi, signed today in Mogadishu as a “witness” to an agreement on the standard administrative arrangement between the Government of Italy and the United Nations Development Programme , as Italy donated two million euros in financial support to the United Nations Multi-Partner Trust Fund (UN MPTF) for Somalia.

The agreement was also signed by their respective sides, the Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the Federal Republic of Somalia, Alberto Vecchi , the Country Director of the UNDP in Somalia, Jocely Mason, and the Director of the Italian Cooperation Agency, Guglielmo Giordano.

This Agreement is a part of the program “UN Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Somalia” . Somalia UN MPTF will be complementary to and aligned with the other envisaged windows within the framework of Somali Development and reconstruction Facility (SDRF), to be administered by the World Bank and the Africa Development Bank.

Somalia UN MPTF is proposed for a period of 10 years, starting 2014 and lasting through December 2024.

The signing ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Federal Government of Somalia, Hamud Ali Hassan and Director of the Department of Europe and America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdilatif Mohamud Ali and other officials from the Ministries of Trade and Industry, Labor and Social Affairs.

Related