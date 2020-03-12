  • Custom Search
Somali Foreign Minister holds bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart in Nairobi

Somali Foreign Minister holds bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart in Nairobi

Mar 12th, 2020
Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Isse Awad holds bilateral talks with his Kenyan counterpart Raychelle Omamo in Nairobi. March 11, 2020

Nairobi (Diplomat.so)- Following up on the telephone conversation between Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed “Farmaajo” and his Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta on March 5, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Amb. Ahmed Isse Awad held talks today in Nairobi with his Kenyan counterpart Ms. Raychelle Omamo. The two ministers’ meeting focused on the bilateral relations between the two countries, while affirming the continuous eagerness to reduce tension to enhance and develop aspects of joint cooperation in all fields.

