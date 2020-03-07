Joint statement on the signing of the U.S.-Taliban agreement

US-Taliban peace deal

Washington (Diplomat.so) – The text of the following statement was released by the Governments of the United States of America and the Russia Federation on the occasion of the signing of the U.S.-Taliban Agreement on February 29 in Qatar.

The Representatives of the United States of America and Russia met on February 28 in Doha, Qatar and:

1. Welcomed the February 29 United States-Taliban Agreement as an important step towards ending the war and opening the door to intra-Afghan negotiations on March 10.

2. Committed to work with all Afghans, including the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, political leaders, civil society, and the Taliban, to bring about a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that ends the war and contributes to regional stability and global security.

3. Reiterated that a comprehensive and sustainable peace can be achieved only through an inclusive negotiated political settlement among Afghans.

4. Reaffirmed that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is not recognized by the international community and at the United Nations, and furthermore, the international community will not accept or support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

5. Welcomed the Taliban committing to join a political process and their prospective role in a new post-settlement Afghan Islamic government as determined by the intra-Afghan negotiations.

6. Appreciated the February 22-28 reduction of violence and urged all sides to further decrease violence in order to create an environment conducive to intra-Afghan negotiations.

7. Called on the Taliban and other Afghan violent groups to take concrete steps to ensure that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used by al-Qa-ida, Daesh, or other international terrorist groups to threaten or attack other countries.

8. Stated their expectations that all sides will observe a ceasefire for the duration of intra-Afghan negotiations to enable participants to reach agreement on a political roadmap for Afghanistan’s future and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

9. Called on all Afghans to begin discussions immediately on issues of mutual concern, such as prisoner releases and a ceasefire.

10. Committed to provide political support and economic and development assistance to a future Afghan government provided that it respects the rights of all Afghans, including women, youth and minorities, and responds to the desire of Afghans to build on the gains achieved since 2001.

11. Expressed readiness upon the commencement of the intra-Afghan negotiations to review the status of sanctions designations in order to support the peace process, noting that Taliban action to further reduce violence and otherwise cease to engage in or support activities that threaten the peace, stability and security of Afghanistan or other countries will affect the review.

12. Encouraged all countries to support the Afghan people and contribute to a lasting peace settlement in the interest of all.

