  • Custom Search
  • March 2020
    M T W T F S S
    « Feb    
     1
    2345678
    9101112131415
    16171819202122
    23242526272829
    3031  
  • Photo of Milford Sound in New Zealand!
Home » WORLD NEWS » Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the start of the criminal trial on the downing of flight MH17

Declaration of the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the start of the criminal trial on the downing of flight MH17

By Staff Reporter
In WORLD NEWS
Mar 7th, 2020
0 Comments
183 Views
TWITTER

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was a scheduled passenger flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur that was shot down on 17 July 2014 while flying over eastern Ukraine. All 283 passengers and 15 crew were killed.

Brussels (Diplomat.so) – We recall the downing of Flight MH17 over the east of Ukraine on the 17 July 2014. This tragedy caused the death of 298 innocent civilians of 17 different nationalities.

The start of the criminal trial on 9 March marks an important milestone towards establishing the truth, and achieving justice for the victims of Flight MH17 and their next of kin, and holding those responsible for the downing of Flight MH17 to account.

The European Union reiterates its full confidence in the independence and professionalism of the legal procedures.

As the criminal investigation of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) continues, the EU calls on all States, including the Russian Federation, to cooperate fully with the investigation, in accordance with UNSC Resolution 2166.

TWITTER For more news and stories, join us on Facebook,Twitter , or contact us through our Email: diplomatso@diplomat.so, diplomatsonews@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us | Opinion | Advertise us | Partners | RSS | Privacy Policy | Contact us
Copyright: 2014 © Diplomat News Network, All Rights Reserved.